PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 17,135 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

