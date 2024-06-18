PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD opened at $253.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $258.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.15.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

