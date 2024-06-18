PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 839 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

