PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.