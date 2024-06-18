PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $355.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.10 and its 200-day moving average is $358.26. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

