PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,169,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 141,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

