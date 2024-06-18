PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $310.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

