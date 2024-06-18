PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $14.99 Million Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

