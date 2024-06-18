PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $553.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $453.17 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

