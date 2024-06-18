PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,798 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 283,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.