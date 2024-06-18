PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.02 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,181.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $3,369.14 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,384.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,724.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

