PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.78 Million Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 263,555 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

