PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,559 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 438,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $319.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.45.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

