PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,187,000 after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $2,667,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

