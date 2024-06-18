PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

