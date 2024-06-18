PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $320,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,447.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,365.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,272.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

