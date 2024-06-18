PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.