PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.