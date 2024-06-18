PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 63,784 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

