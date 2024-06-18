PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IGM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

