PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,688 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

