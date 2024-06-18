PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 63,542 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $145.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

