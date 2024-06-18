PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $486.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.24. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $491.90.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

