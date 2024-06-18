PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.