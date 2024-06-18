PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,504,000. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,960,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.