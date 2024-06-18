PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,452 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 38.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 323,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 262.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

