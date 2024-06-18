PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,227 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 237.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,338 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Yum China by 23,769.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 0.6 %

YUMC stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $61.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

