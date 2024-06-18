PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,186 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 10.86% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 224,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

