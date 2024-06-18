PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,973 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.