PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,228 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Hillenbrand worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133,975 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

