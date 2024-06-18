PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,191 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

