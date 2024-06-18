PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,494 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH stock opened at $152.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

