PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,521 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after acquiring an additional 248,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

