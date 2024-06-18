PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,605,000 after buying an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Shares of RSG opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

