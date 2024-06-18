PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

