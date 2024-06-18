PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,617 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $22,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.