PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,209 shares of company stock worth $1,855,975. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

