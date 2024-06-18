PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Up 4%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 11,259,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,117,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.49 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of £63.59 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

