Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 205,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $3,537,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

