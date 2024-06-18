Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director David Lee King Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRIM opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 288,651 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

