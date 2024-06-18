Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.14. Prophecy Development shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2,876,921 shares traded.
Prophecy Development Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Prophecy Development Company Profile
Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.
