Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 132,248 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 602.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,248 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.35% of Camtek worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $13,105,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Camtek by 115,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

