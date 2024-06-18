Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 290.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,541. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $148.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.