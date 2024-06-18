Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 59,532 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,532 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Elastic worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,840 shares of company stock worth $86,564,221. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

