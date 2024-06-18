Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $11.62 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 49,620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

