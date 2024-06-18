Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $16.98 Million Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.19% of monday.com worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in monday.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.12 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

