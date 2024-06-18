Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $19.98 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

