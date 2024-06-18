Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $20.05 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

