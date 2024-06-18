Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 552.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE C opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

