Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,409,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

BNS stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.